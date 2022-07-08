Thriston Lawrence putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Thriston Lawrence hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lawrence finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Thriston Lawrence had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thriston Lawrence to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Lawrence reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lawrence to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Lawrence had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to 1 over for the round.