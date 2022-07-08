-
Thriston Lawrence putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open
July 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Thriston Lawrence hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lawrence finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Thriston Lawrence had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thriston Lawrence to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Lawrence reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lawrence to even for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Lawrence had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to 1 over for the round.
