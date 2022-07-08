Thorbjørn Olesen putts well in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thorbjørn Olesen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Olesen finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Thorbjørn Olesen hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thorbjørn Olesen to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Olesen's tee shot went 201 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Olesen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Olesen to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Olesen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Olesen to 2 under for the round.

Olesen got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Olesen to 1 under for the round.