Thomas Detry putts well in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas Detry hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Detry finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Thomas Detry's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas Detry to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 10th, Detry chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

Detry hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

Detry got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Detry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.