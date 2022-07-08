8-over 78 by Thomas Bjørn in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas Bjørn hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Bjørn finished his day in 160th at 13 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bjørn hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Bjørn to 2 over for the round.

Bjørn got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bjørn to 3 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Bjørn chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bjørn to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Bjørn hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th. This moved Bjørn to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bjørn's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjørn to 3 over for the round.

Bjørn tee shot went 139 yards to the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bjørn to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Bjørn got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Bjørn to 6 over for the round.

Bjørn tee shot went 172 yards to the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bjørn to 7 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Bjørn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjørn to 8 over for the round.