Tapio Pulkkanen shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Tapio Pulkkanen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Pulkkanen finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Pulkkanen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pulkkanen at 1 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Pulkkanen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pulkkanen to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Pulkkanen's tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Pulkkanen got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pulkkanen to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Pulkkanen had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pulkkanen to 3 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Pulkkanen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pulkkanen to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Pulkkanen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pulkkanen to 2 over for the round.

Pulkkanen got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pulkkanen to 3 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Pulkkanen's tee shot went 177 yards to the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.