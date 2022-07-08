Sungjae Im shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Sungjae Im hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 203-yard par-3 17th. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Im had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Im at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 218-yard par-3 green ninth, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.