Stewart Cink shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Cink's tee shot went 215 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Cink's tee shot went 171 yards to the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 2 over for the round.

Cink tee shot went 158 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 3 over for the round.