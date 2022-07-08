Steven Brown shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Steven Brown hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 365 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Brown chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brown hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brown hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Brown's tee shot went 119 yards to the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 4 over for the round.