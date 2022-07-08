Stephen Gallacher shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Stephen Gallacher hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gallacher finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Gallacher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gallacher to 1 over for the round.

Gallacher got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gallacher to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Gallacher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gallacher to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Gallacher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gallacher to 2 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Gallacher reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Gallacher at 1 over for the round.

Gallacher tee shot went 223 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gallacher to 2 over for the round.