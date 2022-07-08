Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Jaeger hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger tee shot went 153 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Jaeger's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Jaeger hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Jaeger's tee shot went 100 yards to the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 75-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.