Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim tee shot went 206 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.