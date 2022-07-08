6-over 76 by Shubhankar Sharma in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Shubhankar Sharma hit 0 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sharma finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Sharma missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Sharma to 1 under for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Sharma got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sharma to 1 over for the round.

Sharma tee shot went 179 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sharma to 2 over for the round.

Sharma got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sharma to 3 over for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Sharma chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sharma to 4 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Sharma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sharma to 5 over for the round.