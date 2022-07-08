6-over 76 by Sepp Straka in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sepp Straka hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Straka's tee shot went 187 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 4 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Straka hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 6 over for the round.