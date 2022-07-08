Sebastian Soderberg shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Sebastian Soderberg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Soderberg finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Soderberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Soderberg to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Soderberg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Soderberg to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Soderberg hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Soderberg to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Soderberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Soderberg to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Soderberg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Soderberg to 2 under for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Soderberg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Soderberg to 3 under for the round.

Soderberg had a 361-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Soderberg to 2 under for the round.

Soderberg got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Soderberg to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Soderberg's tee shot went 205 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 48 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.