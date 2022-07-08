Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Muñoz hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Muñoz at 1 over for the round.