Sean Crocker shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sean Crocker hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Crocker finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Crocker hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Crocker to 1 under for the round.

Crocker got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crocker to even-par for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Crocker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crocker to 2 over for the round.

Crocker tee shot went 195 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Crocker to 3 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Crocker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Crocker at 4 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Crocker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crocker to 5 over for the round.