Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

Scheffler had a 361-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

Scheffler hit his drive 400 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.