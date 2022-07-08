Scott Hend shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Scott Hend hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hend finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Hend had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hend to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Hend had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hend to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Hend's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hend hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Hend to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hend hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Hend to 4 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hend's tee shot went 185 yards to the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.