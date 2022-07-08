Sami Valimaki shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sami Valimaki hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Valimaki finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Valimaki hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Valimaki to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Valimaki reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Valimaki at 2 under for the round.

Valimaki got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Valimaki to 1 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Valimaki to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Valimaki to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Valimaki hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Valimaki to 1 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Valimaki to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Valimaki's tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.