  • 6-over 76 by Sam Burns in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns birdies No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.