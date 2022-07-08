6-over 76 by Sam Burns in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Burns got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Burns hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Burns's tee shot went 183 yards to the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Burns's tee shot went 198 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Burns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 over for the round.