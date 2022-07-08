Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Palmer hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Palmer hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Palmer's tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Palmer's tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.