Ryan Fox shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Fox hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fox finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Fox's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Fox had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fox to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Fox chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fox to 3 under for the round.

Fox got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to 2 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Fox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to 1 under for the round.

Fox missed the green on his first shot on the 218-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved Fox to 2 under for the round.