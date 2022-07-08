6-over 76 by Ryan Armour in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Armour hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Armour's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Armour hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Armour to 5 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Armour to 6 over for the round.