Russell Knox shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Russell Knox hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Knox got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Knox got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 4 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Knox's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.