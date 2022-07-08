Robert Streb shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Streb's tee shot went 106 yards to the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Streb missed the green on his first shot on the 218-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Streb to even for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Streb's tee shot went 175 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.