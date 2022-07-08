-
Robert MacIntyre shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 161-yard par-3 14th, MacIntyre hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put MacIntyre at 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, MacIntyre hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved MacIntyre to 3 over for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 over for the round.
On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, MacIntyre's tee shot went 207 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
