Rikard Karlberg finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rikard Karlberg hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Karlberg finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Karlberg's 174 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Karlberg to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Karlberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Karlberg to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Karlberg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Karlberg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Karlberg had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Karlberg to 3 under for the round.

At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Karlberg reached the green in 4 and rolled a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Karlberg at 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Karlberg's tee shot went 198 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.