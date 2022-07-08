  • Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Rickie Fowler makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler makes nice birdie putt on No. 15 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Rickie Fowler makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.