Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Fowler hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 205 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Fowler hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.