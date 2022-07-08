  • Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Rasmus Hojgaard makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Rasmus Hojgaard sinks a 48-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Rasmus Hojgaard makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.