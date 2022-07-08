Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Rasmus Hojgaard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to even for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Hojgaard at 1 under for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hojgaard to even-par for the round.

Hojgaard had a 363-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Hojgaard had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.