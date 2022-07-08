Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Cabrera Bello hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 2 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.