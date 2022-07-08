Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to primary rough on the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers sank his approach from 164 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.