Patrick Cantlay finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at even-par for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay's tee shot went 121 yards to the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.