Padraig Harrington shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Padraig Harrington hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Harrington to 5 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Harrington's tee shot went 193 yards to the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.