Nino Bertasio shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nino Bertasio hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bertasio finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bertasio hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Bertasio to 1 over for the round.

Bertasio got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bertasio to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bertasio's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bertasio to 3 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Bertasio chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bertasio to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Bertasio had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bertasio to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bertasio hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Bertasio to 4 over for the round.

Bertasio hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bertasio to 3 over for the round.