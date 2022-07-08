Nicolai Hojgaard shoots 9-over 79 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Nicolai Hojgaard hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hojgaard's tee shot went 196 yards to the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Hojgaard had a 351-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Hojgaard to 6 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Hojgaard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hojgaard at 8 over for the round.

Hojgaard got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 9 over for the round.