Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nick Watney hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watney hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.