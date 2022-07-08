Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nick Taylor hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 188 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green 12th, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.