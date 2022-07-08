Nacho Elvira putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nacho Elvira hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Elvira finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 357 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Nacho Elvira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nacho Elvira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Elvira's 81 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Elvira to 2 under for the round.

Elvira got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Elvira to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Elvira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Elvira to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Elvira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Elvira to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 161-yard par-3 green 14th, Elvira suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Elvira's tee shot went 209 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Elvira hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Elvira to 3 over for the round.