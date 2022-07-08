11-over 81 by Mito Pereira in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mito Pereira hit 0 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Pereira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Pereira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pereira to 4 over for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pereira hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Pereira to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pereira hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Pereira to 8 over for the round.

Pereira had a 361-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Pereira to 9 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 10 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Pereira's tee shot went 161 yards to the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.