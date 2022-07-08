  • Min Woo Lee shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Min Woo Lee makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Min Woo Lee makes short birdie putt on No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Min Woo Lee makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.