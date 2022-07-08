Min Woo Lee shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Min Woo Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 147th at 11 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 366 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 13th, Lee chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 161-yard par-3 green 14th, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

Lee missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Lee's tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.