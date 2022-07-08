Mikko Korhonen shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Mikko Korhonen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Korhonen finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Korhonen hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Korhonen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Korhonen had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Korhonen to even for the round.

Korhonen tee shot went 192 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Korhonen to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Korhonen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Korhonen to 2 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Korhonen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Korhonen to 3 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Korhonen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Korhonen to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Korhonen hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Korhonen to 3 over for the round.

Korhonen tee shot went 93 yards to the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Korhonen to 4 over for the round.