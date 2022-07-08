Maximilian Kieffer posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

Maximilian Kieffer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kieffer finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Maximilian Kieffer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Maximilian Kieffer to 1 under for the round.

At the 600-yard par-5 third, Kieffer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kieffer to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Kieffer hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kieffer to 2 under for the round.