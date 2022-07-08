Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Max Homa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 378 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Homa missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Homa to 1 over for the round.