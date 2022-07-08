Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Maverick McNealy hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 10th, McNealy hit his 93 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, McNealy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.