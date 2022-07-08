Matthieu Pavon shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Matthieu Pavon hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pavon finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Pavon hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Pavon to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Pavon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pavon to even for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pavon had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pavon to 1 under for the round.

Pavon got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pavon to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Pavon's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.