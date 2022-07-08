Matthew Southgate shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Matthew Southgate hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Southgate finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Southgate hit his drive 386 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Southgate to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Southgate hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th. This moved Southgate to even-par for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Southgate reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Southgate at 1 under for the round.

Southgate got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Southgate to even for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Southgate reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Southgate to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Southgate had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Southgate to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Southgate got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Southgate to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Southgate chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Southgate to 1 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Southgate got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Southgate to 2 over for the round.