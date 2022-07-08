Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 147th at 11 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 369 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at even for the round.

After a 214 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith had a 68 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

NeSmith had a 381-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, NeSmith's tee shot went 178 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.