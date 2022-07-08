Matt Wallace shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Wallace hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Wallace got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Wallace chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Wallace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Wallace's tee shot went 174 yards to the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wallace's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 3 over for the round.