Matt Kuchar putts well in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Matt Kuchar's tee shot went 175 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kuchar had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.