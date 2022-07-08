Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; and Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Fitzpatrick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 185 yards to the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.